Effort seeks to bolster rural economic growth

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue is highlighting department investments in fiscal year 2017 that will help construct or improve infrastructure and boost economic growth in rural communities.

“USDA is focused on improving rural America’s infrastructure,” Perdue said in a statement. “Investments such as the ones I’m highlighting today will improve the quality of life, create jobs, grow our economy and foster prosperity in rural areas.”

In fiscal year 2017, the USDA used funding from the Community Facilities Direct Loan Program to invest more than $40 million in 31 projects to repair, enhance or build infrastructure.

These investments were for projects such as surface transportation, aviation, ports, water and stormwater resources, energy production and generation, and electricity transmission. They will benefit nearly 265,000 residents. The investments support projects in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Vermont and Wyoming.