Effort seeks to expand access to health care for small businesses

The U.S. Department of Labor announced a proposed effort to expand the opportunity to offer employment-based health insurance to small businesses through Small Business Health Plans, also known as Association Health Plans.

Up to 11 million Americans working for small businesses/sole proprietors and their families lack employer-sponsored insurance.

Under the proposal, small businesses and sole proprietors would have more freedom to band together to provide affordable, quality health insurance for employees.

The department encourages interested parties to submit comments.

Details on submitting comments can be found at the Federal Register website.