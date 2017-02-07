Emergency Calls: Crews respond to vehicle collisions, kitchen fire

As usual, it was a relatively busy weekend for Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue crews.

Fire Chief Scott Lewis said first responders were dispatched to Pahrump Valley Boulevard and Gamebird Road on Saturday afternoon for a vehicle collision with injuries.

“Upon arrival, we found a two-vehicle accident. While there was no entrapment, there were two patients that required transport to the local hospital just after 1 p.m.,” he said.

Hours later, fire crews were summoned to the area of Irene and North Leslie streets for another two-vehicle collision resulting in at least one serious injury.

“Upon arrival, we found a car vs. motorcycle, where the motorcyclist sustained injuries consistent with warranting transport to a trauma center,” Lewis said. “Mercy Air 21 was placed on assignment where the patient was transported from the scene to Base 21. That patient was subsequently flown to UMC Trauma in Las Vegas.”

On Monday morning, crews were dispatched to South Highway 160 for a cooking fire.

Upon arrival, Lewis said crews managed to extinguish the kitchen fire in short order, where there were no extensions to the primary dwelling.

Later that afternoon, crews were dispatched to Highway 160 at Mesquite Avenue for a reported multi-vehicle collision just after 1 p.m.

“Upon arrival, we found a three-vehicle accident with no entrapment, however, two persons were injured and one was transported from the scene to the local hospital,” Lewis said. “We were also dispatched to the area of Homestead Road and Highway 160 for a two-vehicle accident which was relatively minor. A 19-month-old infant was assessed at the scene.”

Fires and vehicle collisions aside, Lewis said he and his crews are now focusing their attention on two upcoming events in town.

“We have the annual Pahrump Balloon Festival coming up as well as the Baker to Vegas run which we will be monitoring,” he said. “We are working on our action plans for the balloon festival right now to get as prepared as we can.”

The 2017 Pahrump Balloon Festival runs from Friday, Feb. 24, through Sunday, Feb. 26 at Petrack Park.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes