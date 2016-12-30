Emergency Calls: Wild horse killed after collision with vehicle

For the second time in as many weeks, a motorist driving along north Highway 160 struck and killed an equine.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Chief Scott Lewis said last Wednesday’s collision occurred just north of Bell Vista Avenue just after 5 p.m.

“Upon arrival, we found a vehicle versus a wild horse,” he said. “The pregnant horse was deceased on location and there was significant damage to the vehicle, however, the occupant claimed non-injury.”

Lewis also said that due to the cold weather conditions in the mountains and foothills, wild horses and burros are coming down into the valley to graze.

“This is a good time to remind motorists around the valley that anytime you are driving on Highway 160 from Irene Street northbound, you should use extreme care and watch for burros and wild horses crossing the roadway.”

Last Wednesday evening on north Highway 160 near Country Place Road, a driver of an SUV struck two burros walking in the travel lanes just after sunset.

One died upon impact while the other was dispatched by a Nye County Sheriff’s deputy on scene.

An individual sitting atop a motorhome prompted the response of both Pahrump fire crews and Nye County Sheriff’s deputies last Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Chief Lewis said crews were summoned to the parking lot of Walmart on Highway 160, just after 3 p.m.

“We were dispatched for an apparently intoxicated individual on top of a motorhome,” Lewis said. “Fire crews assisted the Nye County Sheriff’s Office with the removal of the individual by using ladders and placing the individual into a Stokes Basket where we safely extricated the individual from the roof of the vehicle. The motorhome belonged to someone else. Crews removed him without incident and turned him into the care and custody of the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Lewis noted that a Stokes Basket, also called a Stokes Stretcher, is a metal wire or plastic device widely used in search and rescue.

On Thursday, Dec. 22, fire crews were dispatched for an electrical fire on a utility pole on South Highway 160 near Rainbow Street just before 10:30 a.m.

“The situation caused a power disruption to the south-central part of the valley for several hours,” Lewis said. “Crews assisted the Valley Electric crew ensuring that the fire was extinguished. The scene was then turned over to Valley Electric Association for repairs.

On Friday, Dec., 23, fire crews were dispatched to the 2800 block of Bannavitch Street, for a structure fire just before 4 p.m.

“Upon arrival, crews found an accessory building located at the rear of the property with several animals trapped inside,” Lewis said. “The access to the property was challenging due to the lack of access to the gateways as well as a number of animal pens on the property. It was estimated to be about 100 animals located on the property enclosed in different types of structures.”

Lewis also said once crews made their way to the back side of the property, they were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

Though there were no casualties among the animals, at least one civilian attempting to rescue some of the animals was treated on scene for smoke inhalation.

Highway 160 at Irene Street was the scene of a multi-vehicle collision on Sunday just after 5:30 p.m.

One of the vehicles was a Nye County Sheriff’s Office cruiser.

“Upon arrival, we found a three-vehicle accident including a Nye County Sheriff’s Office vehicle,” Lewis said. “There was significant damage to the three vehicles. There was no entrapment. However, one patient was treated and transported to the local hospital as a precautionary measure.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes