Festival of Trees gala set for Pahrump

Nathan Adelson Hospice, Southern Nevada’s largest non-profit hospice, is hosting its 13th Annual Festival of Trees event in Pahrump on Dec. 1 to help raise funds for hospice programs and services, organizers announced.

The event begins at 6 p.m. and is being held at the Mountain Falls Golf Club, 5001 S. Clubhouse Drive, in Pahrump.

During this annual dinner gala, Christmas trees, wreaths and stockings have been creatively decorated by community members and will be auctioned off to raise funds for the hospice and services in the Pahrump, Crystal and Amargosa areas.

Tickets are $75 per person or $100 for two tickets, and can be purchased by contacting Stephanie Forbes at Nathan Adelson Hospice at 702-938-3910 or via email at sforbes@nah.org

“Every year this gala brings together wonderful supporters for a very special evening,” said Carole Fisher, Nathan Adelson Hospice president and CEO.

“As we continue our compassionate mission of caring for patients and their loved ones through our palliative and hospice efforts, we are grateful to everyone who supports our non-profit organization,” she said in her statement.

Nathan Adelson Hospice, a partner in hospice care and palliative medicine for almost 40 years, said it is the largest non-profit hospice in Southern Nevada.

It cares for an average of 400 hospice and palliative care patients daily.

In 1978, Nathan Adelson Hospice began providing home care hospice service in Southern Nevada with the mission to offer patients and their loved ones with comprehensive end-of-life care and influence better care for all in the community.

In 1983, Nathan Adelson Hospice opened an in-patient hospice in Las Vegas.

The hospice also is home to The Center for Compassionate Care, a non-profit counseling agency, providing individual, group and family counseling services to address grief, loss and issues related to surviving life-threatening illnesses.

For more information, visit www.nah.org