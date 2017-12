BEATTY — The Beatty Volunteer Fire Department responded to a brush fire in the Amargosa riverbed near the end of Amargosa Street on Sunday evening.

The fire apparently started from a campfire that got out of control.

Chief Mike Harmon said they discovered a ring of rocks that had been used to contain a fire.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire rather quickly.

No injuries were reported.

