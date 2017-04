Fireworks testing planned for next week in Pahrump is closed to the public, Nye County government reported Thursday.

On Monday, Tuesday and possibly Wednesday, April 17 -19, a local fireworks company plans on doing product filming and testing at a Pahrump Fairgrounds site off Gamebird Road on Fox Avenue, the county said.

Product testing is planned to start at 8 p.m. and run until no later than 10 p.m. Wednesday is a makeup day.