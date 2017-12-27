Fugitive is arrested at Pahrump casino

Nye County sheriff’s deputies have captured a suspect wanted since July.

Captured this past Friday, Jaydee Allen Hemphill, 25, was sought by local authorities on several failure to appear warrants.

His charges include using iden

tification information of another to avoid prosecution, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies were able to eventually come across Hemphill after displaying his photo and information on what’s known as a “Fugitive Friday” social media post at 11 a.m.

He was located hours later at a local casino, according to a news release.

“Around 8 p.m., tips started coming into the Nye County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center referencing Hemphill’s location,” the release stated. “At approximately 3:20 a.m., a tip was received that Hemphill was seen at the Saddle West Casino.”

The release went on to state that deputies responded and encountered a male matching the description of Hemphill.

“The male provided a name and date of birth other than Hemphill,” according to the release, “During further investigation, Hemphill admitted who he was and that he had given false information in hopes of avoiding arrest on his warrants.”

During a standard search, deputies noted that Hemphill was found to be in possession of a pipe and heroin prior to his subsequent arrest.

He was transported to the Nye County Detention Center and booked on the above charges.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office gave thanks to the public for their support in helping to apprehend the wanted fugitive.

