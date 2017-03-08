Gas prices creep up

Average retail gasoline prices in Nevada have risen 3.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.60/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 1,130 gas outlets in Nevada released Monday.

This compares with the national average that has increased 2.4 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.31/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

Including the change in gas prices in Nevada during the past week, prices yesterday were 57.6 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 12.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

Prices on March 6 in Nevada have ranged widely over the last five years:

$2.03/g in 2016, $2.86/g in 2015, $3.47/g in 2014, $3.83/g in 2013 and $3.82/g in 2012.