Great Basin College’s Technical Education Department open house Thursday

The Great Basin College Career and Technical Education Department is holding an open house Thursday.

The open house will take place live at the Elko campus and will be streamed via interactive video to Great Basin branch locations, including the Pahrump campus, Thursday, Feb. 9, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The open house will be held at the Great Basin College Pahrump Valley Center, room 122.

Careers in such industries as diesel technology, industrial millwright technology, welding technology, electrical systems technology and instrumentation technology will be discussed.

In addition, GBC will be presenting information on the Maintenance Training Cooperative scholarship, a $5,000 scholarship with the possibility to receive a paid internship with local mining and contracting companies.

Other topics that will be discussed are general admission, additional financial aid, the free application for federal student aid, and student housing.

After the informational session, the technical labs will be open for tours. Participants will have an opportunity to speak directly with Great Basin instructors and representatives from local mining companies.

Students, parents, and community members interested in the Career and Technical Education programs can complete an Associate Degree or Certificate of Achievement in less than a year. The accelerated programs offer technical courses in the morning from 7 a.m until 12 p.m., in the afternoon 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., and evenings 5 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Students interested in applying for admission into the programs and the MTC scholarship must apply to Great Basin College, and submit the Careers and Technical Education application available at www.gbcnv.edu/mtc.

The application also requires a resume, letter of intent, high school or college transcripts, and completion of a placement exam (ACT or SAT scores are acceptable). Applications for Fall 2017 admission are due March 15.

For more information on the GBC programs, MTC scholarship, or the open house, call Jonica Gonzalez, CTE college credit coordinator at 775-753-2303 or email her at jonica.gonzalez@gbcnv.edu.

