Halloween in Pahrump: Things that go bump in the night come alive this weekend

As the weekend before Halloween arrives, Pahrump is about to turn into a frightening scene with zombies, darkness and disorienting twists and turns through multiple special events for the holiday.

Local haunter Ray Elam has been readying his custom-built trailer and hopes to push on local residents’ senses, including sight and sound, to create fear or confusion, though still being fun at the same time.

Elam said not to worry, his haunted attraction at his property at 560 Starlight Drive, just off South Blagg Road and north of Gamebird Road, is family friendly.

Elam, who has three decades of experience in creating “haunts,” said he’s toned it down so people of all ages can come out.

Elam has been operating haunted attractions, mostly in the Midwest, over the years. He is planning to relocate to that region next year, he said.

Those who dare to stop by will experience all that Elam has to offer: zombies, twists and turns and things jumping out of the night. The experience will begin frightening locals when it gets dark this evening (Friday) and also be open Saturday, until around 12:30 p.m. Elam is also planning to operate during the same hours on Halloween night, Tuesday, Oct. 31.

The cost is $7 for one time through. Proceeds will head to Elam’s fellow haunter, Randy Grigg, who lost tens of thousands of dollars in equipment in a storage trailer fire in August.

For more information on the haunted attraction, contact Elam at wescareyou@gmail.com

4th Annual Trunk or Treat

The Pahrump Valley Auto Plaza at 2060 E. Charleston Park Ave. is hosting its 4th Annual Trunk or Treat on Saturday.

The event is free and will operate from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Those who stop by will find a scary maze and several merchants will set up and hand out candy to kids.

Haunted Acres

The NyE Communities Coalition is also gearing up for its 4th annual Haunted Acres Halloween event.

The fun started Thursday with a family night event that involved trick or treating, games and other activities at the coalition building at 1020 E. Wilson Road.

For those who like to live on the edge, adults and the young ones alike, the coalition invites people to its haunted attraction tonight and from 7 p.m. to midnight Saturday. The coalition team members will be waiting at the Haunted Acres with this year’s theme, The Cursed.

Those who bring $7 for each eventgoer may enter. Those who bring a donation of a non-perishable food item will receive a $1 discount.

For more information, call Kaylee or Andrew at 775-727-9970.

Other events and trick or treating

Trick or treaters can get their fill of candy and other treats on Halloween night, which falls on Tuesday of next week.

Arnold Knightly, a spokesman for Nye County, said there is no set time on when trick or treating will start and end. But minors out by themselves must abide by the town’s 10 p.m. curfew.

For individuals in Pahrump looking to join in some festivities earlier than that, they can also check out the 4th Annual Halloween Spooktacular at the Bob Ruud Community Center at 150 N. Highway 160, on the southwest corner of Basin Avenue and Highway 160, on Oct. 28.

The event, not a county or town-backed engagement, begins at 5 p.m. and runs until 8 p.m. Participants will enjoy trick or treating, a pumpkin decorating contest, costume contest and other entertainment.

For more information, search the 4th annual Halloween Spooktacular on Facebook. The event is being hosted by Danbri Handyman Services.

Country Harvest Celebration

Also on Saturday is the Country Harvest Celebration, running from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 3170 S. Blagg Road. The free event, being put on by Central Valley Baptist and Heritage Bible Church, includes raffles, games, music, food, candy, a bounce house and other entertainment and food.

For more information, call 775-727-7220 or 775-910-9995. Those interested can also send an email to blessu@blessu2.com or hbcpahrump@yahoo.com.

