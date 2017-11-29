Health and wellness store expands offerings in Pahrump

The owners of a local health and wellness store have expanded their offerings in the valley.

Justin and Ashley Curnutt, owners of the Pahrump Health, Wellness and Nutrition Center, formerly Back to Roots, said they’ve added several new products and services at their store at 2341 E. Postal Road. The health and wellness-themed store now has even more options on vitamins, nutritional supplements and bulk herbs.

“The store has just evolved,” said Justin Curnutt.

According to Ashley, the health and wellness side of the business played a smaller role than it does today.

“Then, we were renting other space, so we were including a lot of other people in different things,” she said. “Now, it’s just health and wellness. Everything we bring in is for your wellness benefit, in one way or another.”

Justin spent the last several years working as a pharmacist before opening the retail store in January with his wife, with the intent to help the people of Pahrump heal naturally. He has a doctorate degree in pharmacy from Roseman University of Health Sciences in Henderson, Justin said.

When the couple opened the doors, it was just them operating the store.

The couple recently joined the Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce. The chamber held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Nov. 21.

Since its inception, Pahrump Wellness has added a variety of services among its other product offerings, some through partnerships: chiropractic, massage therapy, vibroacoustic and circulation services.

Kayleen Strange, who is a life coach and manager of the Serenity Room at Pahrump Wellness, operates the vibroacoustic bed several days a week.

The vibroacoustic bed can help with things like post-traumatic stress disorder, addiction and sleep issues, Strange said.

The 30- to 60-minute sessions can also help with pain management and other things for the body as well.

Strange said she got into the practice about a year ago.

“It’s not a really well-known modality, but I enjoy it,” she said.

Some of Pahrump Health’s other offerings include educational classes on cholesterol and blood pressure and other topics.

The store typically does three to seven classes a week on different topics, Justin said.

The company has flourished since its beginnings, according to Justin.

“Since January, we’ve just been up and up,” he said.

Ashley said the couple’s shop provides an access point for locals looking for these types of products.

That has been a convenience to some.

“People were getting fed up with driving to Las Vegas,” Justin added.

Pahrump Health is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, contact the store at 775-419-6338 or head to pahrumpwellnesscenter.com.

For those interested in health topics, you can also tune in to Justin’s radio program on KPFF-FM 97.7 on Sunday nights at 6 p.m.

Contact reporter Jeffrey Meehan at jmeehan@pvtimes.com