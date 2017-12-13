High Desert Chorale performs Christmas concert in Pahrump

The Pahrump Arts Council recently presented the High Desert Chorale Christmas Concert.

The Pahrump Nugget Event Center served as the venue for the Dec. 6 event.

The concert served as the kickoff for the Pahrump Arts Council’s 25th anniversary.

The group has all walks of life in it. There are teachers, writers, engineers, accountants and many retired people, Denise Werner, a tenor in the choir, said in an interview earlier this year.

The chorale puts on two performances each year, one during Christmas and one during the springtime.

In the April story, Werner said she has tons of experience singing for groups, but people don’t need a lot of experience to sing.

“I had voice lessons and sang for a lot of church groups,” she said. “But to sing for the chorale you don’t need experience. There are no requirements for the choir to sing. We will take anyone who enjoys singing and we require no audition to join.”

Admission to the Christmas concert was a $5 donation or non-perishable food items for a local food bank.