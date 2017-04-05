H.O.P.E. Run raises money for student programs in Nye, other counties

The NyE Communities Coalition had its H.O.P.E. run on Saturday, benefiting drug, alcohol and tobacco prevention programs to children throughout Nye, Esmeralda and Lincoln counties. H.O.P.E. stands for “healthy organizations, people and environments.”

The event started at 8 a.m. on April 1 at Mountain Falls, with the start and finish line near the clubhouse.

Tammi Odegard, workforce director at the coalition and organizer, said this was the ninth run.

The coalition said more than 5,000 children in our local communities will benefit from the funds raised by this single event.