H.O.P.E. Run raises money for student programs in Nye, other counties

Horace Langford Jr. / Pahrump Valley Times - The Hope Run trophy won by Floyd Elementary in 2016.

Horace Langford Jr. / Pahrump Valley Times Above two unknown runners race to the finish line. Tammi Odegard, organizer of the H.O.P. E. Run, said a lot of teens and younger students often will run this run and it introduces them to running.

Horace Langford Jr. / Pahrump Valley Times - Hope Run

Horace Langford Jr. / Pahrump Valley Times - Hope Run

By Vern Hee
Pahrump Valley Times

The NyE Communities Coalition had its H.O.P.E. run on Saturday, benefiting drug, alcohol and tobacco prevention programs to children throughout Nye, Esmeralda and Lincoln counties. H.O.P.E. stands for “healthy organizations, people and environments.”

The event started at 8 a.m. on April 1 at Mountain Falls, with the start and finish line near the clubhouse.

Tammi Odegard, workforce director at the coalition and organizer, said this was the ninth run.

The coalition said more than 5,000 children in our local communities will benefit from the funds raised by this single event.