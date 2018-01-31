Horizon Market robbery suspect captured in Pahrump

Nye County sheriff’s deputies have captured a man suspected of robbing the Horizon Market on Pahrump Valley Boulevard near Manse Road early Tuesday morning.

A Nye County Sheriff’s Office news release stated that the armed male suspect walked into the business and fired one shot before ordering everyone inside the store to the ground.

Lt. David Boruchowitz provided partial details on the incident from the scene.

“The male has been partially identified as Cole and he may go by CJ,” Boruchowitz stated in the release. “He then stole several items and fled on foot.”

Video footage from inside the establishment showed the suspect entering the store, firing the gun and giving orders to the clerk.

The suspect was located several hours later and arrested.

No injuries were reported.

Further details on the robbery may be forthcoming from the sheriff’s office, including the suspect’s name.

Anyone with additional information on the crime is urged to call the Nye County Sheriff’s Office at 775-751-7000.

