Up to an inch of rain possible for Pahrump over the next few days

Soggy conditions are expected for much of the weekend for the valley, as a series of storm systems continue to make their way through the area, which could drop up to an inch of rain on the valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Barry Pierce, National Weather Service meteorologist, said that three separate storms moving in from the west are responsible for the rain, which began early Thursday morning, and will drop anywhere from half-an-inch-to-an-inch of rain total.

“They’re all coming in from the west-northwest, which is the pattern right now,” Pierce said. “There are three distinct systems, each one stronger and a little bit wetter.”

Friday’s precipitation chances will linger into the start of the weekend, with a high temperature of 44 degrees expected today, dipping down to 34 degrees overnight.

“That rain will continue into early Saturday morning and then taper off by the afternoon Saturday,” Pierce said.

After that system passes, partly cloudy conditions will persist with a high near 49 degrees for the rest of the day Saturday.

Then on Sunday, the third and final system will begin to roll through town, dropping one last bit of wet weather on the valley.

“Rain is again likely on Sunday,” Pierce said. “Rain will continue into Sunday night and Monday. Then the shower chances will begin to decrease by Monday afternoon.”

The rain chances will be finished Tuesday, as mostly sunny conditions will be present, with a high near 44 degrees expected.

The rest of the work week will see high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 40s with lows dropping down to the low 30s overnight.

Contact reporter Mick Akers at makers@pvtimes.com. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

7-day forecast

Today: Chance of showers, high 44, low 34

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 49, low 33

Sunday: Chance of showers, high 49, low 37

Monday: Chance of showers, high 47, low 33

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 44, low 31

Wednesday: Sunny, high 46, low 32

Thursday: Sunny, high 48, low 35

Source: The National Weather Service