Inmate escape attempt in Pahrump prompts response

An inmate’s attempted escape from the Corrections Corporation of America (CCA) facility along East Mesquite Avenue on Saturday prompted the response from Nye County sheriff’s deputies, authorities said.

CCA officials contacted the sheriff’s office regarding the escape attempt from the facility, also known as the Nevada Southern Detention Center, at approximately 12 p.m., a news release reported.

The release noted that sheriff’s office staff responded and set up a perimeter while CCA staff conducted a facility-wide headcount.

“CCA staff had the inmate in custody before sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene,” the release stated. “The inmate never made it outside the perimeter fence of the prison and the public was never in jeopardy, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office simply assisted with perimeter while CCA staff handled the inmate.”

The facility, which began operations back in September 2010, touts state-of-the-art security practices, including Emergency Response and Special Operations Response Teams, (SORT), to address high-risk situations, including natural disasters, search and rescue operations, escapes and hostage takeovers.

CCA officials have not identified, nor provided additional information about the inmate.

