Insights offered in Nevada on rebuilding from disasters

Natural disasters might not seem like a common occurrence in Southern Nevada in comparison to other regions, but they do happen.

After the dust settles, and you, along with any loved ones, are safe, rebuilding or repairing damages to a home might be something that some must deal with.

Depending on an individual’s situation, the first step could be to get on the phone with their insurance provider to file a claim after assessing damage to the property.

“Be sure to inquire about the process to resolve your claim, including timeframes, homeowner responsibility, disclosures …,” said Jennifer Lewis of the Nevada State Contractors Board, which oversees more than 15,000 in-state and out-of-state contractors in Nevada.

The board also is on the lookout for fraudulent activity and unlicensed contractors.

Lewis said policyholders should request for information about contractors being sent to their home and not to let unlicensed contractors into their home.

Lewis cites floods and wildfires in the past, as something that affects Nevada.

Arnold Knightly, public information officer for Nye County, noted a flood in 1997 as a natural disaster in the Pahrump area that involved the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Information in the “Nevada Flood Risk Portfolio, Flood Hazards and Flood Risk in Nevada’s Watersheds,” released in September 2013, notates the flooding incident in September 1997, along with other flooding incidents in June and September 2003, which brought flash flooding with depths of three to four inches, the report showed.

Knightly said most of the disaster preparedness in Pahrump today involves earthquakes.

Assistance offered

The Nevada State Contractors Board tries to help after a disaster.

When communities at large are hit and several homes are damaged or destroyed, the board will join community partners immediately afterward to canvas the area with signs cautioning residents of unlicensed contractors, Lewis said.

Some individuals might be left to locate their own contractors, even if they have insurance.

Lewis suggests getting at least three bids before moving forward.

Of course, there is also a vetting process for contractors that will be performing work.

For licensing information on a contractor, people can head to the board’s website at nscb.nv.gov for information, where it shows if that license is in good standing, active status, with the board.

If the use of an unlicensed contractor does occur, the board has a remedy, starting with assigning an investigator and gathering evidence needed to submit to the district attorney for criminal prosecution.

“… The board will request either misdemeanor, gross misdemeanor, or felony charges depending on the egregiousness of the offense, the number of alleged instances, and whether the suspect is a repeat offender,” Lewis said. “When possible, the board will request restitution be made to the victims. The case outcome is left to the jurisdiction of the courts.”

Homeowner protections

There are other ways homeowners can protect themselves from being defrauded.

Lewis recommends that any payments made to a contractor should not exceed $1,000 or 10 percent, whichever is smaller, and never pay in cash.

On top of that, homeowners should keep all documentation, including contracts, change orders, receipts, emails and other similar items.

If something goes wrong with a licensed contractor, homeowners have four years from the date the work is performed to file a complaint—per Nevada statutes.

“In the event their complaint is not resolved, owners of single-family residences may be eligible to file a claim with the board’s Residential Recovery Fund, which affords up to $35,000 in financial recourse,” Lewis said.

Contact business reporter Jeffrey Meehan at jmeehan@pvimes.com