Jacobs: Journalism on the road offers learning experience

Based on what I’m still learning about the Tonopah-Goldfield-northern Nye County region, last weekend’s Crab Crack is a sign that spring and some warmer weather isn’t too far away.

Upcoming is the annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration, graduation ceremonies, Jim Butler Days, the opening of Tonopah’s swimming pool, events at the renovated Tonopah Rodeo Grounds, Fourth of July fireworks, historic Belmont courthouse summer events, Goldfield Days and more.

People also have many good words to say about the annual Mule Days in Bishop, California. But since Mule Days run around the same dates as Butler Days, getting to both in between stories may be a challenge.

Taking advantage of the recent (and welcome) sunshine in Tonopah, I headed out to the Burger King on Main Street in Tonopah, where I used my laptop computer to write some of this week’s stories.

I started writing in the field late last summer, getting a Diet Coke, some food and finding a table near Burger King’s expansive windows. The setting offers a great view to the west. It’s interesting to see all the people who stop by the Chevron/Burger King/Subway restaurant complex along Main Street.

Several have stopped by to chat with me, offer comments and suggestions for the Times-Bonanza. They also provide plenty of story ideas about things to check out in Tonopah, Goldfield, Esmeralda County, northern Nye County and beyond.

The Burger King isn’t the only place I set up shop, taking local journalism on the road. On Monday nights, you might find me at Cisco’s restaurant, doing my final editing, or at other times typing away inside Hometown Pizza or the Tonopah Station hotel-casino’s sports bar area.

On the day of the solar celebration last fall at SolarReserve’s Crescent Dunes plant, I wrote an entire story inside Cisco’s — one about multiple solar towers possibly being built in Nye County as part of a new project.

To date, I have nearly six months worth of published stories on my laptop and backed up to the cloud. That trove of information proves handy when looking up reference information from prior stories.

Of course on multiple occasions, due to the timing, location and not wanting to unpack my laptop, I’ve had to write a full story on my smartphone. One that stands out was when then-U.S. Rep. Cresent Hardy, R-Mesquite, suffered a heart attack last summer. That story surfaced late at night so my smartphone proved the most expedient option of getting the story completed and filed to my editor, Arnold Knightly.

Writing on that tiny screen with limited elbow room in terms of typing space isn’t ideal. It’s sure, however, helped me in learning to adapt, work more quickly and economize when it comes to using fewer words. Smartphones are handy for posting photos and galleries to the Times-Bonanza Facebook page from all over the region, including Tonopah, Round Mountain and Goldfield.

If you have a suggestion of a place that would make a good spot for the Times-Bonanza to stop by, please drop me an email. I look forward to any suggestions. As some people know, our region has so much news that my notebook is nearly full of stories that have not been published yet. Having additional story ideas in the pipeline remains a goal, so share your ideas.

Until next time, have a great week.

Contact reporter David Jacobs at djacobs@tonopahtimes.com