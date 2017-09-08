Low-cost internet service focus of AT&T event in Pahrump

AT&T is planning to host a free event in Pahrump on Monday, Sept. 11 to help inform area residents about applying for Access from AT&T, an internet service for qualifying low-income households, the communications company announced.

The event is planned from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Community Room of the Pahrump Community Library, 701 East St.

“Access from AT&T provides a low-cost option for home internet service to qualifying households, helping to provide subscribers within our wireline footprint increased opportunities, including the ability to search for jobs, stay in touch with friends and family, or complete an online education,” the company said in a statement Friday.

The service is offered to households located across the 21 states where AT&T offers wireline home internet service, and at least one resident participates in the U.S. Department of Agriculture Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), AT&T said.

Attendees at the event will get help applying for the service online and will learn about digital literacy tools available on the AT&T Digital You portal, AT&T said.

The Pahrump session is one of 30 such events across the country.

“Customers will be assigned the fastest speed available where they live,” the company said. “AT&T will also waive installation and internet equipment fees for participating households.”