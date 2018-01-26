Magic Kingdom’s castle reign coming to quick end in Pahrump

Dr. Peter J. Shield’s Magic Kingdom, an antique mall that made a grand entrance just before the holidays at the castle-shaped building at Highway 160 and Homestead Road, is closing up shop after operating in Pahrump for a little over a month.

Dr. Peter Shield, who celebrated his opening on Dec. 10, 2017 of his shop in Pahrump at 2310 S. Highway 160, sent a news release out Wednesday stating he was being forced to close, citing delays in opening and other costs.

When Shield’s Magic Kingdom landed in December, so did Santa Claus, in a helicopter. John Morris, owner of Spring Mountain Motor Resort and Country Club, flew Santa in especially for the occasion.

On the ground, the Nevada Silver Tappers Dance Troupe performed during the festivities.

The Kingdom also contained an Egyptian-themed facility for weddings, a community center and more.

He held his first wedding in the first half of January, according to a news release.

But things have taken a turn for the business.

“The start-up costs and the growing maintenance on what had been an abandoned building have grown beyond my ability to meet them,” Shield said in a written statement.

Shield is planning to vacate the Kingdom by the end of the month. He, however, is currently seeking new space in Pahrump but he has not located a space yet.

He added that he would likely be in a space on Feb. 1 but would not be ready to open yet.

A few benefits might be available for locals before the clock runs out.

Shield’s Magic Kingdom is holding a “giant closing sale.” All the store’s Egyptian items are 50 percent off, which are set at cost, Shield said.

Why close?

Shield offered several reasons for his closure in a news release, including a delay by the building department for code violations, repairs, upgrades and the loss of a major financial backer.

“I was sad to see the news that the Kingdom was shutting down after a very short amount of time,” said John Koenig, chair of Board of Nye County Commissioners. “Dr. Shield’s desire to turn an abandoned building in need of many costly repairs with a less-than-stellar reputation into an Egyptian museum in Pahrump was a lofty goal. I must say that Planning and Zoning did everything they could to get him permission to open by his Christmas deadline, even giving him a six-month exemption from certain requirements.”

Also, a water main burst in front of the shop, and Shield said there’s been a delay in the repair of the front entrance. Shield says it’s an issue with public works; however, county public works officials said it has to do with with the Great Basin Water Company.

“We ensured this business had our support to open their access when the water line broke and the entire section was closed off by Great Basin Water Company,” said Tim Dahl, acting county public works director. “We supported his parking reduction without as-built surveys and striping plans that would have cost additional effort and time to accomplish so he could get open before Christmas. When Dr. Shield refers to ‘Public Works’ I believe he means the utility company (Great Basin Water Company) the same as he did when the waterline broke initially.”

Overall, the issue has made it hard for customers to enter the Kingdom.

“My sincere advice to any start-up business thinking, as we did, to relocate to Pahrump is that they would be well advised to look elsewhere,” Shield said.

As the Kingdom goes away from its current location, the county is open to businesses that would create a positive for the economy, though the location has been shuttered since 2014. The building housed the Kingdom Gentlemen’s Club prior to the arrival of Shield.

“As for the future, any plan for that corner that would drive economic development and provide good jobs would most likely be welcomed,” said Arnold Knightly, Nye County spokesman. “It is a prime corner in the gateway to Pahrump.”

