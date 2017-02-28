Man eludes deputies for more than 20 minutes before capture

A man riding a motorized dirt bike while allegedly taunting a Nye County Sheriff’s Deputy was arrested on felony charges after he led additional deputies on a high-speed pursuit Monday afternoon.

The situation began on Honeysuckle Street just after 2:30 p.m. where a patrol deputy was writing a traffic citation on a motorist.

During that time, the dirt bike rider, later identified as Matthew J. Metcalf, allegedly sped past the deputy while pulling a wheelie on the red Honda he was riding.

After the deputy informed dispatch, the chase was on as additional deputies and supervisors pursued the motorcyclist for more than 20 minutes along the streets and desert areas in town.

One motorcycle patrol deputy became stuck in soft dirt in the area of the former Willow Creek Golf Course.

The rider, who blew through stop signs during the pursuit, according to deputies, was eventually stopped and apprehended at the corner of Jacob and Corbin streets on the far west side of town.

No injuries were reported as a result of the pursuit.

Metcalf has been preliminarily charged with various counts including two counts of driver disobeying a peace officer and endangering others; resisting a public officer; failure to stop at a stop sign; failure to maintain a lane/Improper lane change; failure to yield to emergency vehicles and aggravated driving.

He was booked into the Nye County Detention Center on $13,840 bail.

