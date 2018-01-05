Memorial service to honor Nevada’s Joe Crowley

A campus memorial service is set for 2 p.m. Saturday to honor the longest-serving president in the history of the University of Nevada, Reno.

The service for emeritus President Joe Crowley is planned for the Glick Ballrooms of the Joe Crowley Student Union on the UNR campus, the university said in an announcement Wednesday. The memorial is open to the public.

Crowley, who served as the school’s president from 1978-2000, died on Nov. 28, 2017.

The memorial service is titled “Just Call Me Joe: Stories in Celebration of the Life of Joe Crowley.”

The service is to include several friends and colleagues of Crowley’s who will speak about Crowley’s life as a family man and husband, university president, political science professor and as a national figure who served as president of the NCAA. Crowley’s career began at UNR in 1966.

He was married to wife Joy for 56 years, and all four Crowley children are UNR graduates. The four, Tim, Margaret, Theresa and Neil are also scheduled to speak.

Tim Crowley is to serve as master of ceremonies.

Free parking will be available in the Brian J. Whalen Parking Complex and the West Stadium Parking Complex on Virginia Street in Reno, the university said.

In lieu of flowers, the Crowley family asks that friends and colleagues to consider donating to the Joe and Joy Crowley Scholarship Endowment at the University of Nevada, Reno Foundation, Mail Stop 162, Reno, NV 89557-0162.