Moped helmet law cruises through Nevada Senate

CARSON CITY — Helmets would become required head gear for moped riders under a bill passed by the Nevada Senate.

Supporters of Senate Bill 426 said during a committee hearing it’s not the speed of the vehicles that leads to fatal or critical injury when they crash. Rather, it’s the traumatic head injuries suffered when riders are tossed off the bike and slam their heads on the pavement.

From 2006-2010, there were 362 injuries and nine deaths involving moped and scooter crashes in Nevada, according to statistics from the Nevada Department of Transportation. Last year there were 15 moped-related deaths, up from six the previous year.

The bill passed 20-1 on Tuesday, with Sen. Don Gustavson, R-Sparks, casting the lone “no” vote.

The bill now goes to the Assembly.

