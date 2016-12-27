Moped owners have until Jan. 1 to register vehicles

The Department of Motor Vehicles and the Nevada Highway Patrol want to remind moped owners that time is running out to register their mopeds before enforcement is set to begin.

Nevada moped owners must pay a one-time-only fee to register and plate their vehicle before Jan. 1, under Senate Bill 404, which was passed by the 2015 Nevada Legislature.

The DMV said the bill was designed as an anti-theft measure and that other laws on mopeds have not changed.

A driver’s license of any class is still required to ride on public streets, but mopeds will remain exempt from insurance and helmet laws.

Law enforcement can begin issuing citations to unregistered mopeds as of Jan. 1, and for vehicles that do not display a license plate.

“The implementation of registrations for mopeds not only allows stolen property to be returned to its rightful owners but provides another tool to ensure all requirements are being met and those operating vehicles on our roadways are doing so safely,” said Trooper Duncan Dauber, spokesperson for the NHP.

Owners are required to bring their vehicles to the DMV for an inspection to determine whether the vehicle is actually a moped and to establish the vehicle identification number.

In rural counties where there is no DMV office, a sheriff or deputy sheriff can carry out the inspection, but the vehicle must still be registered in person at a DMV location.

Appointments are recommended to those who need to register their moped, as it will greatly reduce wait times.

Visit www.dmvnv.com/moped for complete details on moped requirements.

