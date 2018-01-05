Motorcycle crash victim is identified in crash near Pahrump

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man who was killed Monday in a motorcycle crash along Nevada Highway 160.

North Las Vegas resident James Walker, 62, died after his 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle crashed about 3:30 p.m. New Year’s Day in the southbound lanes of the highway, near Blue Diamond, the Nevada Highway Patrol reported.

Walker was pronounced dead at the scene.

“A group of motorcyclists were traveling eastbound on (Highway) 160 approaching mile marker 13,” the NHP said in a statement Thursday.

“For unknown reasons a white 2016 Harley Davidson Street Glide in the rear of the group left the roadway and entered the right dirt shoulder,” the NHP added. “The rider lost control of the motorcycle and was ejected.”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

“Investigators believe speed was not a factor in the crash,” the NHP said. “Mr. Walker was wearing a DOT (Department of Transportation) approved helmet at the time of the crash.”

The crash was the first fatality investigated by the NHP in Southern Nevada this year.

— compiled from reports by the Las Vegas Review-Journal and Pahrump Valley Times staff