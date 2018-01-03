Posted 

Motorcyclist dies in Nevada Highway 160 crash

By Mike Shoro
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A motorcyclist died Monday after crashing on Nevada Highway 160, west of Las Vegas, troopers said.

A 2016 Harley Davidson crashed about 3:30 p.m. New Year’s Day in the southbound lanes of the highway near Blue Diamond, Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Jason Buratczuk said.

The rider died at the scene. The person’s name was not immediately released.

The motorcyclist’s death is the first fatal crash investigated by troopers in Southern Nevada this year.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the identity of the rider after his family is notified of his death.

No further details were immediately available.

 