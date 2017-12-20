NDOT anticipates heavy Christmas traffic in Southern Nevada

The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) anticipates heavy Christmas holiday traffic from Friday, Dec. 22, through Tuesday, Dec. 26, in Southern Nevada, the department said this week.

About 320,000 visitors are expected during the holiday weekend, with at least 60 percent — or 192,000 – of those individuals driving, NDOT reported.

“We anticipate heavy traffic during the holiday weekend, especially along the Interstate 15 and resort corridors,” NDOT spokesman Tony Illia in a statement. “As such, we encourage people to drive safely and allow additional travel time to reach their destination.”

NDOT encourages motorists to stay alert and minimize distractions while driving. “Don’t drive impaired, obey posted speed limits, and don’t text and drive,” Illia said. “Slow your role, and arrive alive.”