NDOT installs newly designed highway mile markers around state

The Nevada Department of Transportation has spent the last two years replacing old mile markers with a newer, larger version designed to assist motorists better pinpoint their location for emergency responders.

The new mile markers are more clearly marked, noting the county in which the driver is located, the route on which they are traveling and the mile, NDOT said in an announcement.

“Emergency crews use mile markers to locate crashes and respond to roadway incidents,” said Lori Campbell, NDOT’s traffic safety engineering program manager.

“The new mile post markers are larger, easier to read, and provide more information that can be used locate those who need help on a state highway or interstate. Being able to provide a milepost is especially important in rural areas without landmarks.”

NDOT is installing the new markers as it finishes new roadway projects or widens existing highways.