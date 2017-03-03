Nevada Assembly bill would help domestic abuse, sex assault survivors

CARSON CITY — A bill that would help survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault break leases without facing any financial penalty was introduced in the Nevada Assembly on Wednesday.

Assembly Bill 247, sponsored by Assemblyman Steve Yeager, D-Las Vegas, was referred to the Assembly Committee on Commerce and Labor. No hearing has been scheduled.

“Survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, and harassment face many obstacles during their healing process,” Yeager said in a statement. “It is unconscionable that survivors would be forced to live in unsafe homes simply because they can’t afford fines or fees.”

The measure would allow survivors of such crimes to break a lease without having to worry about a financial penalty.

The bill would “remove one small obstacle in their road to recovery,” Yeager said.

CPR training may become mandatory in Nevada schools

The training that Sabrina Spurlock said helped her save her stepfather’s life may soon be a requirement for all Nevada students.

“At 15 years old, I was ready to save a life,” Spurlock said as she testified in support of Assembly Bill 85, which would require hands-on CPR training in middle or high schools.

The bill, heard Wednesday in the Legislature’s Assembly Health and Human Services Committee, would apply to both public and private schools.

The proposed legislation is sponsored by Assemblyman Michael Sprinkle, D-Sparks.

Students currently receive textbook lessons about CPR, but there is no requirement to practice the technique of chest compressions.

“You cannot teach CPR by talking about it,” said Ben Schmauss, government relations director for the American Heart Association.

Schmauss said the lessons would provide basic training in compressions, but would not formally certify students.

About a dozen people, including emergency medical responders, teachers, school district officials and parents joined Spurlock in support of the bill.

Nobody testified neutrally or in opposition, but Assemblywoman Robin Titus, R-Wellington, expressed concern about the added requirement for school districts.

