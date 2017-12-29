Nevada authorities target impaired drivers

The Nevada Department of Public Safety, Office of Traffic Safety is urging Nevadans to be recharged and ready to start a fresh year rather than spending your holidays incarcerated after making potentially life-changing decisions to drive impaired.

More than 26 law enforcement agencies in Nevada are joining forces through Jan. 2, targeting impaired drivers who not only pose threats to themselves but innocent passengers and other road users, the Nevada Highway Patrol announced.

Over the past five years, an average of 300 people died in drunk-driving crashes during the Christmas through New Year’s holiday period nationwide.

In December 2016 alone, 781 people lost their lives in drunk-driving crashes per the National Highway TrafficSafety Association (NHTSA).

“The Nevada Highway Patrol’s #1 goal is the safety of the motoring public,” the NHP said in a statement. “While we enter the hustle and bustle of the holiday season we want everyone to enjoy this special time year, but we want to remind everyone to celebrate responsibly.”

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office also is among the law enforcement groups taking part in the enforcement effort.