Nevada Department of Public Safety commissions new peace officers

The Nevada Department of Public Safety commissioned the state’s newest peace officers at the graduation ceremony for the 79th department academy.

Graduates include military veterans and first responders to public safety incidents.

Officer Ulysses Valencia served in the Navy. Officer Bryce Beaver and Officer Aaron Crisp served in the Army.

While off duty, Crisp was a responder and assisted in the immediate aftermath of the Oct. 1 mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Officer Christopher Black is a decorated first responder for his role during the aftermath of the Boston Marathon bombing.

“I’m proud to administer the oath of office to these incoming officers who are now a part of the DPS family,” Nevada Department of Public Safety Director James Wright said in a statement.

“They have chosen to answer the call to serve in public safety and protect Nevada residents and visitors.”

Officers perform a variety of law enforcement and public safety functions within the Department of Public Safety.

Assignments vary widely and incumbents are assigned to various divisions within the department, including the Nevada Highway Patrol, State Fire Marshal’s Office, Investigations, Parole and Probation and Capitol Police.

Cadets are immersed in high-level courses designed to develop skills required to serve as law enforcement officers in Nevada, the state said in its announcement.

Training includes law and legal procedures, patrol operations and investigations, performance of skills, functions of a peace officer and physical fitness.

Of the 14 graduates, 10 will join the Nevada Highway Patrol Division, and nine will join the state’s Parole and Probation Division.

The ceremony was held at the College of Southern Nevada, Horn Theatre on Dec. 21.