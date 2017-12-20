Posted 

Nevada Gaming Control Board chairman leaving

Nevada Gaming Control Board chairman leaving

9835653_web1_e-sports_051316js_8_9835653.jpg
Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal A.G. Burnett, chairman of the Nevada Gaming Control Board, is shown during a meeting in Las Vegas last year. Burnett is leaving the board later this week.

Staff Report

Nevada Gaming Control Board Chairman A.G. Burnett is resigning, effective Dec. 22, 2017.

Burnett has announced plans to join law firm McDonald Carano. A replacement for Chairman Burnett will be named at a later date.

“It has been an honor to serve as the Gaming Control Board chairman, and I would like to thank Governor Sandoval for his constant support and faith in my ability,” Burnett said in a statement.

“During my tenure, the Gaming Control Board has handled unprecedented regulatory challenges, effected numerous regulatory and statutory changes to accommodate shifts in technology, and addressed issues such as internet gaming, nightclub regulation and policy regarding cannabis in connection with gaming,” Burnett said.

“I am proud of the work we have done, what we have accomplished and would like to express my gratitude to the Control Board staff for their tireless work on behalf of our state.”

 