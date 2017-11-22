Nevada gets new partner in Internet gaming agreement

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval recently announced that New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has signed the Multi-State Internet Gaming Agreement, effective immediately.

With this signature, individuals in New Jersey will soon be able to play poker at the same virtual table as those in Nevada and Delaware, the Nevada governor’s office said.

Currently, only these three states allow online gaming. The addition of New Jersey is important because it significantly increases the number of eligible interactive gaming participants.

“New innovations and technological advancements are connecting more people and increasing the capabilities of Nevada’s gaming industry,” Sandoval said in a statement.

“Gaming is one of our oldest industries, and it’s imperative that we continue to look for new opportunities to explore its full potential in a changing frontier,” Sandoval said. “I would like to thank Governor Christie for joining in partnership with Nevada and Delaware.”

In 2013, the Nevada Legislature legalized online, interactive gaming. Since that time, the Nevada Gaming Control Board has regulated the licensing and operation of interactive gaming. Interactive gaming is taxed the same as land-based gaming in Nevada. The original Multi-State Internet Gaming Agreement (MSIGA) was signed between Nevada and Delaware in 2014.

Nevada has specific language allowing the governor to enter into such an agreement.