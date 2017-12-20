Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval, first lady plan to divorce

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval announced that he and his wife, Kathleen, have decided to separate and plan to divorce after 27 years of marriage.

“It’s no secret that the demands of public life are hard on a marriage and ours has been affected in a way neither of us had envisioned or expected,” Gov. Sandoval said in a statement Friday.

“We both remain committed to our three children and we ask that our privacy, and the privacy of all of our family members, be respected during this difficult time, ” the statement added.

Brian Sandoval, 54, was elected governor in 2010 and re-elected in 2014. He is in his final term as Nevada governor. He formerly has served as a federal judge, Nevada attorney general, a member of the Nevada Legislature and as chairman of the Nevada Gaming Commission.

Kathleen Sandoval is the director of operations for the Children’s Cabinet in Reno.

— Compiled from reports by the Pahrump Valley Times staff and the Las Vegas Review-Journal.