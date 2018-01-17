Nevada names first affordable housing advocate

The Nevada Housing Division has named its first affordable housing advocate.

Mae Worthey-Thomas assumed the position this past fall.

The position was created by the Nevada Legislature during the 2017 session to forge a more strategic partnership with affordable housing clients and housing stakeholders, the state said in its announcement.

“I am excited and honored to join such an outstanding team of housing professionals in devising strategic opportunities to nurture Nevada’s housing landscape,” Worthey-Thomas said. “I am looking forward to the road ahead and hope to make a significant difference in the lives of residents who depend on affordable housing programs for their families.”

In this position, Worthey-Thomas will serve as the liaison to the Nevada Housing Division to help residents of affordable housing, including manufactured homes, resolve housing concerns, and navigate the various Housing Division programs.

She will also work with housing providers and residents to build a more congenial relationship to make housing communities a comfortable place to live.

Additionally, Worthey-Thomas plans to conduct community outreach to develop partnerships with housing stakeholders to tackle issues related to housing affordability and homelessness.

Special emphasis will be placed on assisting populations such as veterans, seniors, people with disabilities and homeless and low-income residents, the state said.

“As Nevada continues to face serious challenges in providing enough affordable housing statewide, we recognized the need to have a dedicated staff member who can serve clients of affordable housing communities and work with community partners to develop solutions related to the affordable housing crisis,” said Steve Aichroth, Housing Division administrator.

“We are pleased to have someone with Dr. Worthey-Thomas’ background and commitment to Nevada residents join the team to assist in this endeavor.”

Prior to joining the Housing Division, Worthey-Thomas served as a public information officer for 11 years with the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, promoting workforce development programs.