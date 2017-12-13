Nevada to pursue drone program, economic group reports

The state of Nevada announced earlier this month that it completed the first step for applying to participate in the Federal Aviation Administration’s Unmanned Aircraft System Integration Pilot Program.

By filing a notice of intent, the Governor’s Office of Economic Development will serve as Nevada’s lead applicant for the program, which was developed as an opportunity for state, local and tribal governments to partner with private sector entities. In 2013, the Governor’s Office of Economic Development entered into a grant agreement with the Nevada Institute for Autonomous Systemsnon-profit corporation.