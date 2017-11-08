New developments from Nevada trip abroad

Highlights of the second half of Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval’s second trade mission to Poland included multiple agreements with Polish officials at the national and provincial levels, as well as business leaders, for reciprocal trade missions to Nevada for the purposes of cooperation, investment and site selection.

“I am very pleased for the numerous opportunities we will have in Nevada to be able to return the hospitality of our gracious Polish hosts,” Sandoval said.

“The relationships we forged here will pay real economic and cultural benefits for all our people.”

Sandoval also spoke to the VII European Congress of Small and Medium-Size Enterprises. The delegation also visited the IGT Global Solutions data center to discuss the success of the gaming company in Poland.