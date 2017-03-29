Nye commissioners support county’s ‘non-sanctuary status’

Nye says that it doesn’t want to be a sanctuary county.

In response to Senate Bill 223, introduced by Sen. Yvanna Cancela, D-Las Vegas, and a group of Democratic lawmakers in February that would prohibit state and local law enforcement agencies from conducting immigration enforcement operations, Nye County commissioners last week adopted a resolution in support of Nye County’s non-sanctuary status.

The original Senate Bill 223 that was dubbed by some as a “sanctuary state bill” has undergone significant changes in recent weeks after it was criticized by Republican lawmakers and law enforcement agencies.

The original bill aimed to stop police agencies from using money, facilities, property, equipment or personnel for immigration enforcement purposes.

It also aimed at restricting collection of information on a person’s immigration status and prohibiting detention on the basis of a hold request from the federal government unless there is an independent finding of probable cause.

Nye County commissioners meanwhile cited various reasons for supporting the county’s non-sanctuary status.

“I brought the item forward because I wanted to see where the other commissioners stand. It passed with ease. We do not support being a sanctuary county,” Nye County Commission Chair Dan Schinhofen said.

Commissioner Lorinda Wichman said Nye County doesn’t have the ability to provide social services to undocumented immigrants.

“Nye County also struggles with maintaining a budget that will provide public safety for our residents,” Wichman said.

“Undocumented means they are here illegally. With the immigrants that have gone through all the necessary steps to be here legally, Nye County embraces them,” she said.

The same challenges apply to refugees and maybe more so, Wichman said.

Commissioner Donna Cox said she believes the resolution will help protect Nye County and its people in many ways. Cox said she doesn’t support illegal immigration.

“I do however support legal immigration to the fullest as most of us have ancestors from other countries, who helped make America great and I wish to keep it that way,” Cox said.

According to the resolution, Nye County affirms and encourages legal immigration and stands ready to assist the Department of Homeland Security and Immigration Customs Enforcement, and declares that Nye is not a sanctuary county.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said on Monday that the Justice Department will use federal law to stop “sanctuary cities” from receiving federal help for law enforcement.

Cancela’s amended bill was scheduled for hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday, but the hearing was postponed after lawmakers said the Legislature wasn’t ready.

