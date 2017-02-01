Nye County casino revenue declines in 2016

Casinos in Nye County saw their gaming wins decrease 1.6 percent to $46.9 million in 2016 compared to the year before, according to the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

The drop was driven by a 13.2 percent decrease to $20.5 million in the casinos’ revenues in multi-denomination slot play, and 25-cent slot revenues dropped 46.6 percent to $957,000. The only slot machines that reported a revenue increase were penny slots, which was up 35.4 percent to $22.3 million.

Overall slot machine revenues in 2016 were down 2.4 percent to $45.3 million.

Table games, bingo and sports book wins increased 27.2 percent to $1.6 million.

Revenues were down in 4.4 percent to $3.7 million in December.

There are 12 non-restricted casino licenses in the county.