Nye County casinos making gains

Gaming operations in Nye County saw a month of increases through the end of October.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board released its report on Nov. 27 on the county’s gaming win, which showed a nearly 15 percent increase in revenue for Nye County gaming operators for the month, compared to the same month a year ago.

The win equated to over $4.4 million for October 2017, compared to nearly $3.9 million in the same period in 2016.

Gaming operations in the county also saw increases in gaming win for a three-month period, from Aug. 1 to Oct. 31, and on an annual basis, from Nov. 1 to Oct. 31: over 11 percent and nearly 7 percent, respectively.

For the 90-day analysis, from Aug. 1 to the end of October, gaming win in the county was over $12.6 million, compared to more than $11.4 million the same time a year ago.

Gaming revenue grew from over $46.6 million in October 2016 to over $49.8 million at the end of October 2017.

Total revenue on games and table games grew by nearly 83 percent for October and more than 11 percent on an annual basis in October 2017.

That compares to October 2016 when gaming revenue on games and table games declined by 13.77 percent over October 2015. Meanwhile, the revenue for games and table games grew by 28.67 percent over the previous 12 months from October 2016.

Total slot revenue jumped by more than 12 percent in October 2017 over the same time in 2016. On an annual basis, slot revenue grew by 6.83 percent for the 12 months preceding Oct. 31.

