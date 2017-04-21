Nye County DA’s report

The public information below was provided by the Nye County District Attorney’s office.

• Angleica Elaine Arnold aka Angelica Elaine Arnold was charged on March 22 with child abuse or neglect, a felony.

• Priscella Marie Arnold was charged on March 22 with child abuse or neglect, a felony.

• Sally Arnold was charged on March 22 with child abuse or neglect, a felony.

• Robert W. Arnold was charged on March 29 with opening or maintaining of place for unlawful sale, gift or use of controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell (schedules I and II), first offense; and unlawful production or processing of marijuana, all felonies.

• Kathy Joann Stephens-Pinnell was charged on April 3 with unlawful use of a controlled substance, a felony.

• Ralph E. Stephens was charged on April 3 with unlawful use of a controlled substance, a felony.

• Marcella Mae Shank was charged on April 7 with theft; and fraudulent use of a credit card, nine counts, all felonies.

• Jose Alejandro Chavez-Franco was charged on April 10 with child abuse and neglect; robbery; coercion, first-degree kidnapping; coercion involving force; grand larceny of a motor vehicle; first-degree kidnapping of a minor, all felonies; and interception, interruption or delay of message sent over telephone line; domestic battery; and harassment, first offense, all misdemeanors.

• Edward Keegan Snook was charged on April 10 with kidnapping (second degree), false imprisonment and burglary, all felonies; and domestic battery, two counts; resisting public officer and obstructing public officer, all misdemeanors.

• Mara Jacqueline Tanguay was charged on April 10 with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a controlled substance, both felonies.

• Alberto Hernandez was charged on April 11 with high-level trafficking in a schedule I controlled substance; transportation of a controlled substance, first offense; and possession of a controlled substance, all felonies; and having open container of alcoholic beverage within passenger area of motor vehicle while on highway, a misdemeanor.

• Alexander Robert Wright was charged on April 12 with obtaining and using personal identifying information of another person to harm or impersonate person, to obtain certain nonpublic records or for other unlawful purpose, a felony.

• Kohl S. Cummings was charged on April 12 with battery by a prisoner; false imprisonment by a prisoner, both felonies; and conspiracy to commit battery by a prisoner, three counts, a gross misdemeanor.

• Calvin Beasley Jr., was charged on April 12 with battery by a prisoner; false imprisonment by a prisoner, both felonies; and conspiracy to commit battery by a prisoner, three counts, a gross misdemeanor.

• Darren Dillingham was charged on April 12 with battery by a prisoner; false imprisonment by a prisoner, both felonies; and conspiracy to commit battery by a prisoner, three counts, a gross misdemeanor.

• Aaron Eugene Cozad was charged on April 12 with burglary, and battery by a prisoner, both felonies; and challenges to fight, a gross misdemeanor.

• Kevin Hernandez was charged on April 12 with burglary, and battery by a prisoner, both felonies; and challenges to fight, a gross misdemeanor.

• Dallas Mitchell Snoke was charged on April 14 with possession of a controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell (schedules I and II), second offense; and unlawful use of a controlled substance, all felonies.

• Brittany Lynn White was charged on April 14 with possession of a controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell (schedules I and II), second offense; and unlawful use of a controlled substance, all felonies.

• Keele J. Massey was charged on April 4 with theft, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, three counts, all misdemeanors.

• Alec S. Hargrove was charged April 5 with duty to stop at scene of accident involving damage to vehicle or property, a misdemeanor.

• Deanna Sue Vanella was charged on April 7 with battery, a misdemeanor.

• Serenity Ann Vanella was charged on April 7 with battery, a misdemeanor.

• Luis A. Zavala was charged on April 7 with driving under the influence of alcohol and/or controlled substance; basic speed; possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, first offense; and having open container of alcoholic beverage within passenger area of motor vehicle while on highway; drinking alcoholic beverage while driving motor vehicle, all misdemeanors.

• Robert Michael Reeves was charged on April 7 with driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to use turn signal, two counts, both misdemeanors.

• Jami C. McLeod was charged on April 10 with obstructing a public officer, a misdemeanor.