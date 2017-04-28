Nye County DA’s Report

The public information below was provided by the Nye County District Attorney’s office.

• Sarah B. Gensaw was charged on April 13 with battery by a prisoner, a felony.

• Matthew Katz was charged on April 14 with theft, three counts; forgery; offering false instrument for filing and obtaining signature by false pretense, all felonies; unlawful practice of law, four counts, a misdemeanor.

• Bengie Crawford was charged on April 14 with intimidating public officer with use or threat of force, two counts; and battery by a probationer, both felonies; and obstructing a public officer, two counts; sale or furnishing of alcoholic beverage to minor; aiding minor to purchase or procure alcoholic beverage; and contributory delinquency, three counts, all misdemeanors.

• Anthony James Craighead was charged on April 18 with luring a person believed to be a child and attempted statutory sexual seduction by person 21 or older, both felonies.

• Cameron Antoine Davis was charged on April 19 with robbery, a felony.

• Scott Gene Strahan was charged on April 20 with attempted robbery and resisting public officer with use of a firearm, both felonies; and battery upon a peace officer, a gross misdemeanor.

• Justin T. Hayes was charged on April 20 with burglary with assistance of a child, a felony; conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to commit petit larceny, both misdemeanors; and petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

• Allen Douglas Varin was charged on April 5 with resisting public officer, a misdemeanor.

• Logan Thomas Young was charged on April 10 with driving under the influence of alcohol, second offense; failure to maintain travel lane, two counts; certain unlawful acts; and security for payment of tort liabilities, all misdemeanors.

• Octavio Ramirez-Ortiz was charged on April 10 with driving under the influence of alcohol and violation of temporary or extended domestic violence protective order, both misdemeanors.

• James Ray Wabsis was charged on April 12 with driving under the influence of alcohol, second offense, a misdemeanor.

• Miguel Edward Palos was charged on April 13 with battery, a misdemeanor.

• Kenneth Allen Osborne was charged on April 14 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Shawn Lyle Driggers was charged on April 14 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Bettie Sue Money was charged on April 17 with assault, a misdemeanor.

• Rebecca Lynn Hawk was charged on April 20 with running at large and permitting animal to attack animal of another, both misdemeanors.