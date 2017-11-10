Nye County District Attorney’s report

The public information below was provided by the Nye County District Attorney’s office.

• Mason Kenneth Cowley was charged on Oct. 16 with driving under the influence of alcohol, third offense and battery by a prisoner, both felonies; and failure to drive on right and driving while license cancelled, revoked or suspended, both misdemeanors.

• Donald Dean Guthrie was charged on Oct. 24 with obtaining money under false pretenses, two counts, a felony; and engaging in business or submitting bid without license, two counts, a misdemeanor.

• David Vernon Pattillo was charged on Oct. 25 with possession of a controlled substance, a felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

• Madison C. Busbee was charged on Oct. 24 with battery (strangulation), a felony.

• Lottie Nicole Hughes was charged on Oct. 25 with child abuse, two counts, a felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

• Philycia Storm Oliver was charged on Oct. 30 with unlawful use of a controlled substance, a felony.

• David Alfred Larios was charged on Oct. 30 with unlawful use of a controlled substance, a felony; and driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance; and failure to maintain traffic lane, both misdemeanors.

• Eric Justin Miller was charged on Oct. 31 with eluding peace officer with endangerment to person(s) or property, a felony; and stop required on signal of peace officer, a misdemeanor.

• Cody Dennis Baker was charged on Oct. 16 with driving under the influence of alcohol, second offense; eluding peace officer; vehicle entering intersection marked ‘stop’ or ‘yield’, two counts; unsafe turn or stop; speeding 31 to 40 mph over; failure to drive on right; operating motor vehicle without registration or plate; operating vehicle with false mark or VIN; driving while license cancelled, revoked, or suspended; and no insurance, all misdemeanors.

• Veronica Marie Acedo was charged on Oct. 18 with unlawful trespass upon land, a misdemeanor.

• Steven David Thompson was charged on Oct. 25 with false reporting of a crime and obstructing a public officer, both misdemeanors.

• Jeffrey Paul Egler was charged on Oct. 31 with driving under the influence of alcohol and/or a controlled substance and/or prohibited substance and failure to maintain traffic lane, both misdemeanors.