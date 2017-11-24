Nye County District Attorney’s report

The public information below was provided by the Nye County District Attorney’s office

• Cassandra Dawn Debord was charged on Nov. 3 with attempted reckless driving causing death or substantial bodily harm, a felony.

• Annika Skye Martin was charged on Nov. 8 with unlawful use of a controlled substance, a felony; and domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Jim Lewis Fritts was charged on Nov. 16 with unlawful use of a controlled substance, a felony; and throwing substance at motor vehicle, a gross misdemeanor.

• Amy Lochhead was charged on Nov. 16 with battery upon a peace officer, a gross misdemeanor.

• Heather Leanne Chigro was charged on Nov. 17 with unlawful use of a controlled substance, a felony.

• Michael Asa Hugh Coleman was charged on Nov. 6 with criminal contempt; possession of drug paraphernalia; and domestic battery, second offense, all misdemeanors.

• Christopher Lee Tunget was charged on Nov. 7 with possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

• Chase Ellis Park was charged on Nov. 8 with driving under the influence of alcohol, first offense; and resisting public officer, both misdemeanors.

• Edward Lee Couthern aka Edward Lee Couthren was charged on Nov. 13 with violation of order for protection against domestic violence, two counts a misdemeanor.

• Anita Suzette Davis was charged on Nov. 13 with domestic battery and driving under the influence of alcohol and/or controlled substance, both misdemeanors.

• Sylvester S. Bars was charged on Nov. 13 with assault, a misdemeanor.

• Austin Ruiz was charged on Nov. 14 with driving under the influence of alcohol; vehicle entering intersection marked ‘stop’ or ‘yield’; and driving on highway having multiple marked lanes for traffic, all misdemeanors.

• Brad Eugene White aka Lil John Johnson was charged on Nov. 14 with throwing substance at or willfully damaging bicycle or motor vehicle and obstructing public officer, both misdemeanors.

• Lucille Macias was charged on Nov. 16 with unlawful trespass upon land, a misdemeanor.

• Ric Collis was charged on Nov. 16 with battery, a misdemeanor.

• Randy Carl Brown was charged on Nov. 17 with driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to maintain lane, both misdemeanors.