Nye County District Attorney’s report

The public information below was provided by the Nye County District Attorney’s office.

• Jefferson Tyler Counts was charged on Nov. 17 with unlawful use of a controlled substance, a felony.

• Michael James Liebig was charged on Nov. 21 with eluding peace officer with endangerment to person(s) or property; resisting public officer with use of a dangerous weapon; and possession of a controlled substance, all felonies; vehicle entering intersection marked ‘stop’ or ‘yield’; basic speed; possession of drug paraphernalia, aggressive driving; certain unlawful acts; security for payment of tort liabilities required; driving while license cancelled, revoked, or suspended; and driving on highway having multiple marked lane for traffic, all misdemeanors.

• Frank Scott Brink was charged on Nov. 13 with battery on an older person and abuse of an older or vulnerable person, first offense, both gross misdemeanors.

• Patricia Jean Diamond was charged on Nov. 9 with reckless driving, a misdemeanor.

• Bennie J. Munoz III was charged on Nov. 21 with battery, a misdemeanor.

• Andrew Florencio Limones was charged on Nov. 20 with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a misdemeanor.

• Christopher Stewart was charged on Nov. 20 with resisting public officer; obstructing public officer; disturbing the peace; and crossing other than at crosswalk, all misdemeanors.

• Jermain Deshawn Trotter was charged on Nov. 25 with driving while license canceled, revoked, or suspended; failure to maintain traffic lane, two counts; and security for payment of tort liabilities required, all misdemeanors.