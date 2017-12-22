Nye County District Attorney’s report

The public information below was provided by the Nye County District Attorney’s office.

• Richard T. Moore was charged on Dec. 11 with ex-felon in possession of firearm(s); discharging firearm at or into structure, vehicle, aircraft or watercraft, both felonies; and aiming a firearm at a human being; discharging a firearm where person might be endangered, a gross misdemeanor.

• Sebastian Renaldo Aguayo was charged on Dec. 12 with possession of a controlled substance, a felony.

• William Toldt was charged on Dec. 12 with offer, attempt, or commission of unauthorized act(s) relating to controlled substance; conspiracy to violate the uniform controlled substance act; unlawful use of a controlled substance; and possession of a controlled substance, all felonies; and possession of drug paraphernalia and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, both misdemeanors.

• Michael Nogera was charged on Dec. 12 with conspiracy to violate the uniform controlled substance act; unlawful use of a controlled substance; and possession of a controlled substance, all felonies; and possession of drug paraphernalia and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, both misdemeanors.

• Michael James Murphy was charged on Dec. 12 with unlawful use of a controlled substance, a felony; and unlawful taking of a vehicle, two counts and indecent or obscene exposure, both gross misdemeanors.

• Cole Robert Turbeville was charged on Nov. 28 with basic speed and driving under the influence of alcohol, both misdemeanors.

• Makoto Hashimoto was charged on Dec. 1 with no registration, license issued by this state required when person becomes resident, and no insurance, all misdemeanors.

• Stephen Leroy Cox was charged on Dec. 1 with petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

• Rick Alan Wills Jr., was charged on Dec. 1 with petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

• Gene Hamilton Fisher was charged on Dec. 1 with speeding, 11-15 miles per hour over the limit and driving without a valid license, both misdemeanors.

• Andrew Christian Meyers was charged on Dec. 7 with embezzlement, a felony.

• Kenneth Marcel Nelson was charged on Dec. 7 with eluding a peace officer; basic speed; and vehicle entering intersection marked ‘stop’ or ‘yield’, two counts, all misdemeanors.

• Anthony Michael Ringi was charged on Dec. 8 with basic speed and driving while license cancelled, revoked, or suspended, both misdemeanors.

• Christopher Stewart was charged on Dec. 8 with basic speed (41-50 over); driving without a valid license; and driving under the influence of alcohol, all misdemeanors.

• Shawn Michael Windholz was charged on Dec. 8 with resisting public officer and obstructing a public officer, both misdemeanors.

• Hector Jesus Gonzalez was charged on Dec. 11 with expired registration; child restraint required; and drive on instruction permit without other adult present, all misdemeanors.

• Brandon Austin Reading was charged on Dec. 12 with battery and injury to other property, both misdemeanors.

• Donna Mae Kruse was charged on Dec. 14 with possession of a controlled substance, a felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

• Nichole Lynne Jones was charged on Dec. 15 with unlawful use of a controlled substance, four counts, a felony.

• Russell Eugene Colgrove was charged on Dec. 14 with driving under the influence of alcohol and unsafe turn or stop, both misdemeanors.

• Isaac Jones was charged on Dec. 15 with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, four counts, a misdemeanor.