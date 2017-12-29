Nye County District Attorney’s report

The public information below was provided by the Nye County District Attorney’s office.

• Wayne Harrison Boatright was charged on Nov. 30 with offer, attempt or commission of unauthorized act(s) relating to schedule I or II controlled substance; and conspiracy to violate the uniform controlled substance act, both felonies.

• Stephen Edward Johnson was charged on Dec. 1 with offense involving stolen vehicle, a felony; and conspiracy to commit offense involving stolen vehicle, a gross misdemeanor.

• Jody Rae Ross was charged on Dec. 1 with offense involving stolen vehicle, a felony; and conspiracy to commit offense involving stolen vehicle, a gross misdemeanor.

• Isaac Deshaw Allen was charged on Dec. 12 with possession of a controlled substance, a felony.

• Gerald Ole Holm was charged on Dec. 15 with resisting public officer with dangerous weapon, a felony; and unlawful trespass upon land and resisting public officer, both misdemeanors.

• Marscel Carroll was charged on Dec. 19 with failing to appear, a felony.

• Michael David Gade was charged on Dec. 1 with harassment, a misdemeanor.

• Chloe Renee Jarvis was charged on Dec. 1 with duty to stop at scene of accident involving damage to vehicle or property and immediate notice to police officer of accident involving damage to vehicle or property, both misdemeanors.

• Nicholas Stanley Hutchings was charged on Dec. 1 with speeding 21 plus over the limit, a misdemeanor.

• Lauryn Gage Foster was charged on Dec. 1 with petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

• Norman Lacroix was charged on Dec. 4 with failure to maintain traffic lane, a misdemeanor.

• Shawn Michael Windholz was charged on Dec. 8 with resisting public officer and obstructing a public officer, both misdemeanors.

• Hector Jesus Gonzalez was charged on Dec. 11 with expired registration; child restraint required; and drive on instruction permit without other adult present, all misdemeanors.

• Brandon Austin Reading was charged on Dec. 12 with battery and injury to other property, both misdemeanors.

• Donna Mae Kruse was charged on Dec. 14 with possession of a controlled substance, a felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

• Nichole Lynne Jones was charged on Dec. 15 with unlawful use of a controlled substance, four counts, a felony.

• Russell Eugene Colgrove was charged on Dec. 14 with driving under the influence of alcohol and unsafe turn or stop, both misdemeanors.

• Isaac Jones was charged on Dec. 15 with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, four counts, a misdemeanor.

• Timothy Patrick Fay was charged on Dec. 19 with injury to property and disturbing the peace, both misdemeanors.