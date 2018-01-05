Nye County District Attorney’s report

The public information below was provided by the Nye County District Attorney’s office.

• Jeremiah Lee Burgett was charged on Dec. 22 with theft of motor vehicle, a felony.

• Travis Wayne Moore was charged on Dec. 27 with unlawful use of a controlled substance, a felony.

• Jaydee Allen Hemphill was charged on Dec. 29 with obtaining and using personal identifying information of another person to avoid or delay being prosecuted for an unlawful act; and possession of a controlled substance, both felonies; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

• Jim Lewis Fritts was charged on Dec. 29 with battery by a prisoner, two counts, a felony; and battery upon a peace officer, two counts, a gross misdemeanor.

• Benjamin Isaac Holly was charged on Dec. 29 with unlawful use of a controlled substance, a felony; and battery, a misdemeanor.

• Anthony Nick Busse was charged on Dec. 28 with unlawful use of a controlled substance, a felony; and unlawful walking upon highway, a misdemeanor.

• Brad Eugene White was charged on Dec. 28 with use of system providing telephone number to be used in emergency when no actual or perceived emergency exists, a gross misdemeanor; and resisting public officer, a misdemeanor.

• Kevin James Roberts was charged on Dec. 19 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Donald Wayne Riley was charged on Dec. 19 with overdriving/torturing/injuring/abandoning animals; failure to provide proper sustenance; and failure to provide sustenance for impounded/confined animals, a misdemeanor.

• Jeff Neal Holbrook was charged on Dec. 22 with vehicle entering intersection marked ‘stop’ or ‘yield’, a misdemeanor.

• Bryan Roger Neal was charged on Dec. 28 with vehicle entering intersection marked ‘stop’ or ‘yield’; certain unlawful acts; driving without a valid license; stop required on signal of peace officer; driving on highway having multiple marked lanes; failure to maintain traffic lane, all misdemeanors.

• Brayan Eduardo Perez was charged on Dec. 29 with domestic battery (strangulation), a felony; injury to other property; and interception, interruption or delay of message sent over telephone line, both gross misdemeanors; and domestic battery; coercion; and disturbing the peace, all misdemeanors.