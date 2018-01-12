Nye County District Attorney’s report

The public information below was provided by the Nye County District Attorney’s office.

• Julie Kaye Edwards aka Julie Kaye Whisenant aka Julie K. Whisenant was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, with prior felony conviction, a felony.

• Veronica Marie Acedo aka Veronica Marie Garcia was charged on Dec. 11 with unlawful trespass upon land, two counts, a misdemeanor.

• Jeremiah Lee Burgett was charged on Dec. 29 with driving while license cancelled, revoked, or suspended; operating motor vehicle without registration or plate; operating vehicle with false mark or VIN; and no insurance, all misdemeanors.

• Jodie L. Francis was charged on Jan. 3 with battery, a misdemeanor.

• Jesse Lee Wolcott was charged on Jan. 4 with disturbing the peace and obstructing a public officer, both misdemeanors.

• Ashley Nicole Brownlee was charged on Jan. 5 with battery, a misdemeanor.